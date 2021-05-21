Nogales officer dies after struck by vehicle on I-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Nogales Police Department officer who was struck by a vehicle while conducting traffic control on Interstate 19 Thursday night succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

At around 8:14 p.m. Thursday, officer Jeremy Brinton was assisting with a lane closure on I-19 near Mariposa Road during an off-duty assignment when a vehicle reportedly struck the 40-year-old.

NEW: @Arizona_DPS now telling @KVOA that the officers injuries are life-threatening. Impairment has been ruled out as the cause of the accident.



More info: https://t.co/WoaIbWCfgi — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) May 21, 2021

Police said the officer was outside of his vehicle at the time of the collision.

Brinton received first-aid immediately and was airlifted to Banner University Medical Center for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, NPD announced that the 18-year veteran succumbed to his injuries.

Brinton leaves behind his wife Denise and four children.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.