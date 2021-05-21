Ninth-graders call for apology after school alters 80 yearbook photos that it deemed inappropriate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) - A high school in Florida is being criticized for altering 80 yearbook photos that it deemed inappropriate.

This is a before and after yearbook photo taken of Battram Trails Ninth grade high school student Riley O'Keefe.

She says it was deemed inappropriate by the school, and photoshopped in the printed edition

"You're not only affecting their photo," she said. "It's not just for protecting them you're making them uncomfortable and feel like their bodies aren't acceptable in a yearbook."

O'Keefe said she wore the same exact outfit to the office and they told her it was fine.

After seeing the yearbook picture, she felt uncomfortable but wanted to speak up and push for change.

"I don't want girls to feel like they don't have a voice, especially girls who don't feel comfortable coming and speaking about it or something like that," O'Keefe said.

FOX30 Action News actually had a chance to look at the yearbook. After speaking with several students and parents, they say at least 60, if not more, pictures were photoshopped in the yearbook. They are asking for major change.

The station also reached out to the school district for answers. They released the following statement.

"Bartram Trail High School's previous procedure was to not include student pictures in the yearbook that they deemed in violation of the student code of conduct, so the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook."

But O'Keefe is not the only student this happened to.

"I felt like confident that day and I looked good, in dress code," fellow ninth-grader Zoe Iannone said. "But when I sent it to my mom and all of saw it, I felt very sexualized like that was what they were worrying about."

The school says it is offering to refund parents' yearbook money over the photoshopped pictures.

But one mother who did not want her identity shared said a refund does not cut it.

"Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology," she said. "They are making them feel embarrassed about who they are."