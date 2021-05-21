Skip to Content

Grant aims to help improve literacy of 13,000 kids in underserved areas of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Millions of dollars are going to improve literacy among children in underserved areas.

The Arizona Department of Education selected 23 education organizations to receive $20 million in federal funds to support reading skills in students who need it most.

The grant which spans five years at $4 million per year will help serve more than 13,000 children across eight counties in Arizona.

It targets children in poverty, children with disabilities and those reading below grade level.

