Community mourns loss of Nogales police officer who was struck, killed while working on I-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The law enforcement community is mourning after a Nogales Police Department officer died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle while working an off-duty assignment.

On Thursday, officer Jeremy Brinton was hit by a vehicle when he was assisting with a lane closure on I-19 near Mariposa Road in Nogales. The 40-year-old succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision the following day.

After word spread about the passing of the 18-year veteran, several law enforcement agencies went to social media to share honor Brinton.

With Santa Cruz county home to Nogales, the sheriff's office quickly went to Twitter to share its condolences.

"It is with a heavy heart, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of the Nogales Police Department Officer. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the officer, the Nogales Police Department, and anyone who had the privilege of getting to know the officer," Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared on Twitter. "May you rest in peace and thank you for the many years of bravery and sacrifice you made in protecting the city of Nogales."

-of getting to know the officer. May you rest in peace and thank you for the many years of bravery and sacrifice you made in protecting the city of Nogales. (2/2) — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) May 21, 2021

Several fellow southern Arizona law enforcement agencies released statements on the passing of the longtime police officer.

"It is with heavy hearts law enforcement officers will put on our mourning bands," Oro Valley Police Department said in a post. "Officer Jeremy Brinton with the Nogales Police Department passed away after being struck by a vehicle. Brinton was an 18-year veteran of the police department and is survived by his wife and four children."

It is with heavy hearts law enforcement officers will put on our mourning bands. Officer Jeremy Brinton with the Nogales Police Department passed away after being struck by a vehicle. Brinton was an 18yr veteran of the pd and is survived by his wife & 4 children. pic.twitter.com/itwuM8giJi — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) May 21, 2021

Tucson Police Department also reached out to share their thoughts on the passing of Brinton.

"Saddened to hear of the passing of Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton," Tucson Police Department Officer Roman Acosta said. "Ofc. Brinton was an 18yr veteran with Nogales PD. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest easy, Ofc. Brinton."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton. Ofc. Brinton was an 18yr veteran with Nogales PD. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and colleagues. Rest easy, Ofc. Brinton. pic.twitter.com/CzPCfBxGo3 — Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) May 21, 2021

On the state level, Arizona Department of Public Safety also released remarks on Brinton's passing.

"AZDPS is deeply saddened by the death of Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton," DPS said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time."

AZDPS is deeply saddened by the death of Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1tu4Q1E5e2 — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 21, 2021

The Arizona nonprofit, 100 Club of Arizona also went to Twitter to honor the late police officer.

"Our hearts are with the Nogales Police Department and the colleagues, family and friends of Officer Jeremy Brinton who has lost his life in the Line of Duty after being struck by a vehicle yesterday evening," the group said.