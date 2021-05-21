Chef Maria of Tucson’s Boca Tacos wins major challenge on Top Chef

TUCSON (KVOA) - Chef Maria Mazon of Tucson's very own Boca Tacos is continuing to make the Old Pueblo proud.

She won one of the most important challenges known as Restaurant Wars on Bravo's cooking show, Top Chef Thursday night.

Two teams of four face off for this challenge creating a concept for a restaurant and a seven-course tasting menu.

Chef Maria's team came out on top and maria also took the individual win the judge's praising her hospitality skills.

"And when she said, you're killing it, and I said well I'm treating it like you guys are in my own restaurant," she said. "And just to be able to drop the name Tucson, cha-ching."

Seven chefs remain on the show.

You can watch Chef Maria compete for the title of Top Chef on Thursday nights on Bravo.