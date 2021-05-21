Candle-light vigil to be held in Nogales in honor of officer killed in the line of duty

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vigil ceremony will be held at in Nogales Friday evening in honor of the police officer who died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Nogales Police Department officer Jeremy Brinton was recently struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 19 while conducting traffic control on Interstate 19 near Nogales. The collision occurred Thursday night and Brinton passed away on Friday.

According to event organizers, the vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at Jesus M. Cordova Park located at 771 Tucson-Nogales Hwy near Grande Avenue and Martinez Street.

Attendees are advised to bring a white candle for the ceremony.

Officer Brinton leaves behind his wife Denise and four children. He was an officer at Nogales Police Department for 18 years.

