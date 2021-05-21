Arrest made in gang assault on Jewish man in NYC

NEW YORK (CNN) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the gang assault on a Jewish man in Times Square.

The NYPD's hate crimes task force is recommending several charges against Waseem Awawdeh.

A bystander captured video of the incident with his mobile phone.

The 29-year-old victim who was wearing a Yarmulke at the time of the attack, told police he was punched and kicked by five or six men.

He says the assailants even used pepper spray on him as they yelled profanity-laced anti-jewish and anti-Israel insults.

The video appears to show some people coming to the injured man's aid before the police arrive to clear the area.

Awawdeh will face at least one hate crime charge, among multiple others in connection with the incident.

The NYPD reports that at least 26 people were arrested during the pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protest in New York City Thursday night.