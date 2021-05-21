6-year-old shot, killed in California road rage incident

ORANGE, Calif. (CNN) - A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in what's believed to be a road rage incident during morning rush hour in Orange, Calif.

His mother was driving, when a car behind her fired through her back window.

Her son who was sitting in a booster seat was badly wounded and died later at Children's Hospital of Orange County.

The mother isn't sure what the driver in the white sedan was angry about.

It's not known how many shots were fired and there is no description of who fired them.

However, the highway patrol does not think this is related to the b-b or pellet gun shootings that have been shattering car windows in the area.

Detectives are asking for anyone with a dashcam or cell phone video to contact the California Highway Patrol.