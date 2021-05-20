Two missing teens sought after last seen in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two teenagers are sought after they were reported missing in the Sahuarita area Wednesday morning.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, 14-year-old Serina A. Marquez and 15-year-old Kyrianna J. McClure were last seen near the 14000 block of South Via Horma at around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Marquez was described to be five feet tall and weigh about 100 pounds. She was said to have brown eyes and black hair.

McClure was also said to be five feet tall. The 15-year-old was described to weigh 105 pounds, and have blue eyes and brown hair.

SPD said they do no believe the teens are at risk at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 520-351-4900.