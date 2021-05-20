Two former officers jailed for excessively violent arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CNN) - Two former Loveland Colorado Police officers have turned themselves in, in connection with the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Former officer Austin Hopp is facing two felony charges including assault in the second-degree, causing serious bodily injury.

Hopp is accused of using excessive force while taking Karen Garner into custody last year after she walked out of a Walmart with about $13 of items.

Former officer Daria Jalali is charged with three misdemeanors, including misconduct and her failure to report her partner's excessive use of force.