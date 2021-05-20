Skip to Content

Two former officers jailed for excessively violent arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia

Updated
Last updated today at 3:26 pm
3:25 pm Top Stories
73-year-old with dementia
CNN Newsource

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CNN) - Two former Loveland Colorado Police officers have turned themselves in, in connection with the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Former officer Austin Hopp is facing two felony charges including assault in the second-degree, causing serious bodily injury.

Hopp is accused of using excessive force while taking Karen Garner into custody last year after she walked out of a Walmart with about $13 of items.

Former officer Daria Jalali is charged with three misdemeanors, including misconduct and her failure to report her partner's excessive use of force.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

More Stories

Skip to content