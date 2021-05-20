THEY’RE BACK: Hocus Pocus 2 featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy coming to Disney+

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bumble, bubble, we are in trouble!

Disney+ has officially put a spell on us after Walt Disney Studios announced that a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus is coming to its streaming service this upcoming Fall.

After hitting theaters on July 16, 1993, Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters cast instantly enchanted viewers in the tale about three witches and their night wrecking comedic mayhem on the city of Salem after a new-kid-in-town resurrected the diabolical trio.

While details surrounding the sequel have not yet been released, Disney shared that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the wicked sisters.

It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus 2️⃣ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/antKQqf61e — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 20, 2021

The new film is expected to hit Disney+ in Fall 2022.