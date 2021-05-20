Parents of two missing teens in Sahuarita express worries and need for daughters’ return

SAHUARITA, Ariz (KVOA) - Two teens have been missing for more than 36 hours in Sahuarita.

Serina Marquez, 14, and Kyrianna Mcclure, 15, both went missing from the Sahuarita area on Wednesday.

They were last seen at a home in the area carrying backpacks.

Their parents are hoping they'll be found and back at home soon.

Alicia McClure, mother of Kyrianna is terrified.

"I don't know if they did leave, who they're with, I don't know if I'm going to see Kyrianna tonight, Serina tomorrow. I don't know," Mcclure said.

Her daughter Kyrianna and friend Serina haven't been seen since Wednesday morning just after 9.

Sahuarita Police tells News 4 Tucson that they believe both girls left the area on their own free will.

Alicia said authorities don't believe there's any foul play.

The parents of both girls said the search for the girls continued through Thursday night with no answers.

"We have no leads to anything right now," Mcclure said. "It's been a dead end."

"A little bit hopeless, worried, stressed, but I have faith in God," Robert Marquez, father of Serina said. "That God will open the doors and bring our girls back."

Robert Marquez said the FBI is now getting involved in his daughter's disappearance.

"I don't care if I have to drive to the other side of the state to pick you up. We just need you to come home," Marquez said addressing his daughter.

Kyrianna is 5-feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Serina is 5 feet and has black hair and brown eyes.

Both families say the girls left their phones behind.

"These girls are smart, they're smart, they're strong and I'm not going to lose the hope that I'm going to find them, we're going to find them," Mcclure said while crying. "That I know for sure and we're going to keep searching so please, please."

As their parents hold out hope to find these girls safe, they need the community's help.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kyrianna or Serina or any information that can help detectives in this case, please call Sahuarita PD or 911. You can remain anonymous.