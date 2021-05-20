Skip to Content

Man sought in connection to several robberies at Tucson hardware stores

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is sought in connection to a string of recent robberies at hardware stores in the Tucson area, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Thursday.

TPD said the suspect was described as a man with a heavy build who is between five feet, seven inches and five feet, 10 inches tall.

Details about the burglaries are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

