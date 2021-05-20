Skip to Content

Hero intern who helped save Giffords will run for her Congress seat

New
3:10 pm Local NewsTop Stories

PHOENIX (AP) — The intern hailed as a hero for helping save the life of then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords following an attempted assassination is running to represent her former district in Congress.

Daniel Hernandez Jr. was a 20-year-old college student in his first week interning for Giffords when a gunman opened fire at a constituent event killing six and injuring 13, including Giffords.

Hernandez kept the congresswoman conscious and applied pressure to her head wound until paramedics arrived. He is currently a Democratic representative in the state House of Representatives. A trauma surgeon who operated on Giffords that day, Dr. Randy Friese, is also running, along with state Sen. Kirsten Engel.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content