GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in President Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal.

That's despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise. President Joe Biden seeks a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

But the lack of any sizable movement from Republicans is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats that time is slipping for a deal.

There was “not a significantly changed offer” from the Republicans during their meeting with the administration this week, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

At the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “productive conversations” are underway on Capitol Hill.