FBI investigation underway in Tucson after drone flies dangerously close to CBP helicopter

TUCSON (KVOA) - An FBI investigation is underway in Tucson after a drone was illegally flown near a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter in February.

According to the FBI, CBP employees filed a report with Tucson Police Department at around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 9 about a drone that reportedly was "flying dangerously close to their helicopter."

TPD and several other law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the scene. However, the individual(s) who reportedly operated the drone was not located or identified.

The FBI said "the drone appeared to launch from an area about five miles south of Tucson and flew across Tucson and north over Marana."

No one was injured in connection to the incident, The FBI also reported that CBP has not reported any similar incidents involving the drone in question.

Anyone with information is advised tips.fbi.gov.