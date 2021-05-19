Virtual townhall scheduled to collect input on Blacklidge Bicycle Boulevard Project

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new project from the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility seeks the input of members of the community, according to a release shared Wednesday.

The Blacklidge Drive is a voter-approved project under Proposition 407 Tucson Delivers Strong Connections Program.

The project plans to calm traffic on neighborhood streets and expand the citywide low-stress biking and walking network. This new development will stretch for 4.5 miles on Blacklidge Drive from Oracle Road to Columbus Boulevard at McCormic Park.

The project will connect five parks and four schools and may include the following: traffic calming elements such as speed humps and neighborhood traffic circles, crossing enhancements for people walking and biking such as push-button crossings at major roadways, 20 mph speed limit signs, and wayfinding signage and roadway markings to guide people biking and alert people driving to the possible presence of bicyclists.

There will be a virtual Town Hall meeting and events put on by the members of the project team.

The virtual meetings will be held May 27 in English from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in Spanish from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To join the meeting, visit bit.ly/blacklidge2 or call 213-293-2303.

For more detailed information on the project, please visit bit.ly/BlacklidgeBB.

In addition, the public is invited to one of two events, an ice cream social and bike-in family-friendly movie. The events are on Saturday, May 22, 2021 and the ice cream social will be from 6 pm to 7:45 p.m. and the bike-in movie begins at 7:45 p.m.

These events will be held at La Madera Park at 2700 E La Madera Dr.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by Rachel Christiansen.