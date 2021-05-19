UArizona College of Humanities gifted $5.4M from alumni

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona College of Humanities recently received a $5.4 million gift from alumni Jacquelynn and Bennett Dorrance, according to a release shared Wednesday.

This gift will endow the deanship of the College of Humanities in support of efforts to integrate traditional and cutting-edge approaches to humanities teaching and learning.

Dean Alain-Philippe Durand is the inaugural holder of the Dorrance endowed deanship.

Under Durand’s leadership in the College of Humanities, the college has created new degree programs, increased student enrollment, launched public outreach programs, and strengthened alumni engagement. This gift is meant to be a platform from which the dean “will be able to bring the humanities to the forefront of the UArizona’s life and mission through a continuous and fearless spirit of open inquiry.”

Durand says that “with Mrs. and Mr. Dorrance’s support, we aim to expand our reputation for offering destination academic programs where students from all walks of life will be prepared to succeed in a world where the future - of workplaces, communities, families and individuals - is informed

but not trapped by the past and where there is a shared awareness that our planet’s multitude of languages, cultures, and perspectives together shape our identities as both global and local people.”

John-Paul Roczniak, the president and CEO of the UArizona Foundation states that “their, the Dorrances, commitment to helping others is an inspiration.”

“The Dorrances have also given generously to the University of Arizona Steele Children’s Research Center, where Jacquie helped found the Women’s Phoenix Board for Steele,”Roczniak continued.

The Dorrance Family Foundation also supports organizations in the arts, animal welfare and natural resource conservation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by Rachel Christiansen.