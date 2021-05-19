Technical rescue underway in connection to traffic incident at Gates Pass

TUCSON (KVOA) - A technical rescue is underway after a vehicle went off road at Gates Pass Wednesday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, crews have been dispatched to West Gates Pass Road in order to extricate the driver involved in the incident.

Right Now: Crews are on West Gates Pass Road for a traffic incident. Technical Rescue Team is working to extricate the driver of a truck that went off the road. Updates will be shared when available.



Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZxoqkhwCsD — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 19, 2021

According to Tucson Fire Department, the driver reportedly drove off Gates Pass Road near the lookout.

The occupant of the vehicle was reportedly extradited from the vehicle.

He is currently in stable condition.

TECHNICAL RESCUE 🚨 #TucsonFire is working alongside NWFD and PCSO to rescue a single male patient in stable condition who drove off Gates Pass road close to the lookout. Road is closed to traffic, avoid the area. Updates to come #TFD #NWFD #PCSO pic.twitter.com/KsZHbq9VuY — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 19, 2021

Details in regards to the incident are limited at this time.

