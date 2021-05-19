Skip to Content

Technical rescue underway in connection to traffic incident at Gates Pass

Last updated today at 2:47 pm
TUCSON (KVOA) - A technical rescue is underway after a vehicle went off road at Gates Pass Wednesday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, crews have been dispatched to West Gates Pass Road in order to extricate the driver involved in the incident.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the driver reportedly drove off Gates Pass Road near the lookout.

The occupant of the vehicle was reportedly extradited from the vehicle.

He is currently in stable condition.

Details in regards to the incident are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Anthony Victor Reyes

