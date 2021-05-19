State Rep: Door of Tucson synagogue smashed with rock during vandalism incident

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local congregation is picking up the pieces after it was reportedly hit by vandals Thursday morning.

According to Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, who is a member of the Congregation Chaverim, the local Jewish faith center in Tucson had one of its glass doors smashed with a rock.

While Tucson Police Department has not yet released information about the case, Hernandez went to Twitter to share that she believes that the vandalism was intentional.

"I'm a complete mess in tears as I write this. I just got off the phone with my Rabbi our synagogue was vandalized someone through a rock at our glass door," the state House representative said in a tweet. "This was NOT and accident! I feel numb."

I'm a complete mess in tears as I write this. I just got off the phone with my Rabbi our synagogue was vandalized someone through a rock at our glass door. This was NOT and accident! I feel numb. This is in #tucson Send prayers our way. It's just the beginning 😪 #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/YFZCL3tgFM — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez MPH)))🧼🤚🏽 (@almaforarizona) May 19, 2021

Hernandez also shared that a gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the synagogue located at 5901 E. Second St. near Speedway Boulevard and Wilmot Road.

Details are limited at this time.

