Republican leaders turn against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress are working to stop the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican leaders are aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump ahead of a Wednesday House vote on the plan. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday morning that he will oppose the legislation to create the panel.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy came out against the commission on Tuesday. Both men claimed the bill was partisan, even though membership of the proposed commission would be evenly split between the parties.