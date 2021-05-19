New Arizona legislation removes fentanyl testing products from list of illegal drug paraphernalia

PHOENIX (KVOA) - With fentanyl deaths continuing to rise in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Tuesday that aims to prevent drug users from accidentally overdosing on the narcotic.

On Tuesday, the governor signed Senate Bill 1486 into law, which removes fentanyl testing products from the list of illegal drug paraphernalia. Through this legislation, Arizona lawmakers hope drug users will be more likely to use the testing products to determine whether a controlled substance is laced with fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

Lawmakers said they hope this legislation will end up preventing fentanyl-related overdoses, which has been accounted for 522 of Arizona's 1,106 overdose deaths in 2018.

“Drug use claims far too many lives each year,” Ducey said. “We want everyone who is using drugs to seek professional treatment. But until someone is ready to get help, we need to make sure they have the tools necessary to prevent a lethal overdose.”

This bill was authored by State Sen. Christine Marsh. The senator said she lost her son in 2020 to an overdose involving fentanyl.

“No one should have to suffer the loss of their loved one to addiction or accidental overdose,” Marsh said. “Illegal drug use can be extremely dangerous, and with the prevalence of fentanyl being laced into other drugs, it can be deadly. We have to make sure families and young Arizonans have the resources needed to prevent a lethal fentanyl overdose, and this legislation will provide an additional tool. I am grateful to everyone who supported Senate Bill 1486.”

I signed her bill to exclude fentanyl testing products from the list of illegal drug paraphernalia, allowing those who take drugs or suffer from addiction to identify drugs that have been laced with fentanyl. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 19, 2021

My heart goes out to Senator Marsh for her strength and commitment to protecting other Arizona families. Thank you, Senator, for taking the lead on this life-saving legislation. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 19, 2021

For more information about Senate Bill 1486, visit apps.azleg.gov.