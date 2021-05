TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 100 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended near San Miguel, Ariz. Monday morning.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Chief John R. Modlin, a group of 124 migrant surrendered to Border Patrol agents that morning. That group included 105 unaccompanied children.

Officials say the majority of apprehensions made by Tucson Sector Border Patrol this year are single adults.