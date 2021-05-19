Mom of eighth-grader outraged over racial slur used in homework assignment

MENTECA, Calif. (CNN) - A racial slur spelled out in full on an eighth-grade homework assignment.

A California mom is outraged about it. She says more needs to be done to make sure that does not happen again.

The district says the teacher was simply trying to spark critical thinking and conversation with the assignment.

Back on April 12, Melissa Cheek's son got an assignment for his eighth-grade social studies class at Shasta Elementary in Manteca that she says gave her cause for concern.

"I found it very alarming," she said.

The teacher used a racial slur, spelled out in full, in the body of the assignment, at least twice.

"It has been a word that has come up in school. One that we don't use as a family," Cheek said. "One that is again offensive. He knew that it wasn't a word that was okay to use."

The assignment further directed the eighth graders to visit the Ferris State University Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, which, according to the museum's mission, "uses objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice."

Students were also told to read a web page that explores the extensive history of that racial slur.

It's an assignment, Melissa says, parents did not get notified about ahead of time.

"Nothing was sent out, you know. Be on the lookout we're discussing this," she said. "This might be uncomfortable you know, that could have been a better approach."

And she says it was not homework geared for middle schoolers like her son.

"I feel like there were many ways you could have approached it other than how he did and it was very inappropriate," she said.

A statement to KCRA from Manteca Unified School District reads, in part, "After a fair and thorough investigation, administration and teacher agreed that the assignment presented to students neither aligned to state grade-level standards nor was age-appropriate and thus, the assigned was rescinded and grades were not impacted."

The district statement about the matter goes on to say.

"Supporting age-appropriate assignments is critical for meaningful discussion."

Melissa says she's relieved the assignment was taken down, but she believes the teacher who assigned it should face some disciplinary action.

"You should be held accountable for that," she said. "And the fact that nothing's been done, he's continued to teach as normal, every day, on-campus putting out material I just feel like it's been shoved under the rug and I'm not okay with that."

After the district pulled down the assignment, the school's principal contacted the parents telling them their son would be placed in an alternative classroom to complete his classwork for the remainder of the school year.