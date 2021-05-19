Florida man arrested after attempting to kidnap 11-year-old at school bus stop

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida police arrested 30-year-old Jared Stanga as a result of the horrifying video that showed him attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl Tuesday while she waited for a school bus.

The girl was able to break free from his grip after he ran up to her and grabbed her.

While it's not clearly visible in the video, police say he had a knife.

When officials found Stanga, he had the same blue slime on his arm the girl was playing with while she was at the bus stop.

She told authorities he had also approached her weeks ago at the same location.

Authorities are charging Stanga with aggravated assault and battery.

Escambia County is in Florida's panhandle, and includes the Pensacola area.