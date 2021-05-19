Five more potential victims revealed after Sierra Vista man arrested for child sex crimes

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man arrested with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor May 7 received further charges of child-related sex crimes Wednesday after Sierra Vista Police Department received reports from five other potential victims.

Back on May 2, SVPD began investigating 53-year-old Leandro Guillen after receiving reports about a possible exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on May 7 after a search warrant at his home revealed numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress.

After he was initially charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings, SVPD said its received calls from 10 different people claiming that they knew someone or had been victimized by the 53-year-old.

The investigation into these reports revealed five more potential victims.

On Tuesday, Guillen received the additional charges of six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child, and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

He currently is booked at Cochise County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.