When is fatal force necessary for law enforcement under Department of Justice Policy

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms held a use-of-force training for local media on Tuesday to educate and inform what officers are allowed to do and what they go through in situations that lead to the use of force.

Tuesday's informational training focused on what makes using force for an officer reasonable. It also shared how these guidelines came into place for the Department of Justice Policy, along with all of the signs officers have to recognize in just a matter of seconds.

The Department of Justice Policy allows officers to use deadly force only when necessary. That is when an officer has reasonable belief that a suspect poses an imminent danger of serious physical injury to someone.

Officers are taught to look for danger signs, like concealed hands, a fighting stance or ignoring commands. Any of these factors and more can lead to what is considered a reasonable use of force.

"We want people to understand why officers react the way they do and legally what they're allowed to do and what their use of force responsibilities and rights are," said James Balthazar, a senior ATF special agent.

After the classroom, the media members were taken to use a virtual simulation to put what they learned to the test.

Presented with a scenario of a woman being robbed, News 4 Tucson's Mark Mingura was told to act as a civilian.

In the scenario, the burglar got away and the woman lived.

The second time through, Mingura was told to take the role of an officer.

This time, the suspect was just as aggressive with the woman at the ATM. Even with his weapon drawn, Mingura was still not able to stop him before he assaulted the woman.

Both the man and the woman, as well as the driver, did not survive this simulation.

When most people are asked by a police officer to stop, they will. In this case, the suspect did not and it led to multiple deaths.

"The question that is to be asked is did the officer act reasonably not could they have done something differently?" ATF Deputy Chief Paul Massock said.

In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled that reasonableness is not capable of precise definition.

Meaning that the use of force is a dynamic situation. Officers must rely on their training and look out for danger signs to decide when to use it.

They add that there is no perfect answer to this issue. However, as long as the use of force is deemed reasonable it is acceptable.