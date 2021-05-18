Replacing your COVID-19 vaccination card

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card, the Pima County Health Department can help you get a new one.

According to the health department, first you need to contact the site where you received your shot. If that site cannot give you a replacement card, then you can contact the Pima County Health Department.

Send an email to HEOCVaccineRecords@pima.gov and make sure you include your name and phone number.

If you don't have access to a computer or the internet, you can call (520) 724-7770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.