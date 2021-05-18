Man killed in south side shooting identified, no suspects identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man found fatally wounded on the south side Sunday was identified by Tucson Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, 36-year-old Andres Joseph Mori was found with obvious gunshot trauma at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex located at 5950 S. Park Ave. near Bilby Road.

Police said Mori was pronounced dead at the scene despite first-responders immediately rendering aid on the 36-year-old.

According to officials, detectives believe Mori was involved in a physical confrontation with neighbors prior to the shooting.

TPD said no suspects have been identified in connection to the case at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.