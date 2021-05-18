Man arrested for ‘manufacturing prohibited weapons’ after explosion reported in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection to an explosive device investigation at a home in Sierra Vista.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, James Jaggers III was taken into custody after the department received multiple reports of an explosion with debris near his home, located in the 200 block of Coronado Lane.

Officials say the responding officers found "several pieces of what appeared to be a broken bowling ball" in a roadway and a neighboring property.

When the officers reportedly questioned Jaggers about the debris, the 35-year-old said he "claimed to be just mixing compounds."

After further investigation, SVPD determined the "compounds" being mixed at Jaggers' residence were "potentially dangerous." In response, Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was dispatched to the scene and a precautionary evacuation was held in the area.

ADPS determined that the debris in the Jaggers' yard were "remains of a homemade explosive device." "Several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials" were also found in the home after SVPD executed a search warrant on the property.

Jaggers was booked into Cochise County Jail for endangerment, five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.