HSSAZ: More than 60 pets transferred from Mexico for chance at finding forever home

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has taken in more than 30 animals after Mazatlan Animal Rescue transferred the pets to the United States Friday with hopes of finding their forever home.

According to HSSA, officials with MAR loaded 59 dogs and six cats from their shelter in Mazatlan, Mexico into a bus and took the dozens of animals on a 13-hour road trip to the United States.

After receiving health exams, vaccinations and microchips, 35 dogs were dropped off at HSSA, five elderly and medically dependent dogs at Tucson Rescue Now, six cats at Arizona Humane Society and 20 at Never Forgotten and Pet Knot.

For more information, visit hssaz.org.