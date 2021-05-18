Graduation season begins with a more traditional look and feel

ORO VALLEY, Ariz (KVOA) - Over the next several days, high school seniors across Southern Arizona will once again walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Last year, the pandemic forced a major milestone to look a whole lot different, but tonight, a sense of familiarity was back in the air at Canyon Del Oro High School.

CDO graduates gathered together side by side joined in person by family and friends, a very different feeling from a year ago, one that leaves seniors and their parents grateful.

Each graduate was allowed four guests to be in the bleachers for their big day.

Last year high school graduations were held virtually due to the pandemic, however, now, high school graduations are returning to their rightful place this spring, the football field.

"It’s just amazing to finally be here at this moment that we’ve been thinking about for the last 13 years of school, right," Orion Barger, CDO senior said."

The CDO senior is stoked to be able to walk in person after a year like no other.

"Honestly, at the beginning of the year, I was not confident that we would ever get to this moment," Barger said. "A lot of schedule changes. We started off full online, then half online, then back to fully online, it was really just iffy."

The graduates were masked and their chairs were a bit farther apart than years past, but the class of 2021 will take it.

Graduate Sabrina See couldn’t contain her excitement to be back in this setting after COVID had other plans last year.

"I mean it feels amazing," See said. "We were all really scared in the beginning that we wouldn’t have whole graduation or prom or anything like that, so we’re all really excited to get to be on the football field this year and walk."

The socially distanced car parades of last year were replaced with the familiar, the more traditional, intimate graduation setting.

After a year filled with loss and so much missed, this milestone seems a little more special.

"It may not be as conventional because we’re wearing masks, social distanced and we only have four people who get to come but it's still a one of a kind feeling," Barger concluded.