Dallas 4-year-old taken from crib, brutally murdered

DALLAS (NBC News) - A young man who lives in the house where a 4-year-old Dallas boy was taken in his sleep then brutally murdered now wants to know why.

"He was the sweetest boy ever," Kamron Moori said. "He loved like y'all right here, he'd he'd be so happy to run out and say, 'hey, what's up y'all?'"

At the house where Dallas police say 4-year-old Cash Gernon was kidnapped, Moori who lives here, says he's as hurt as he is confused.

"Like why? He was four," he said. "You know, like who does this to 4-year-old kids? For what? Just for no reason? Just because you want to be evil?"

Moori says his mother dated Cash's father until he left months ago, leaving cash and his twin brother in their care.

Until Saturday morning, when Moori's mother claims Darriyn Brown kidnapped Cash.

"Because we got cameras all over the place in my house. It shows him coming in, took him while he was asleep while he's asleep," Moori said. "Carried him out of my house while he was asleep."

Almost two hours later, a woman out on a walk, made a horrific discovery eight blocks away. Cash's bloodied body was left on the street, killed, police say, with an edged weapon.

"If I could right now, I would switch my place with his," Moori said. "I love this little boy."

Police arrested brown, charging the 18-year-old with kidnapping and theft.

Moori insists Brown was just a friend of his brother and would always walk around the neighborhood.

"Yes. Random out of nowhere. For no reason. There's no reason for none of this," Moori said. "It's not from revenge. Not from hate. Not from none of that. Not to get back at us. Nothing."

With many unanswered questions, one thing's for sure, this loss is senseless.

"He loved to play superheroes," Moori said. "He always thought he was Iron Man."

The Dallas County medical examiner's office has not yet released the cause and manner of the little boy's death.