Bank of America to raise its minimum wage to $25 per hour by 2025

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN) - Bank of America is the raising minimum wage for its employees.

The bank said Tuesday it will raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 per hour by 2025.

The company's CEO says it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year, but the policy will increase loyalty and pay shareholders back in the long term.

Bank of America already pays its employees at least $20 per hour.

It said Tuesday it will also require all of its vendors and suppliers to pay employees at least $15 per hour.

That impacts about 43,000 employees at more than 2,000 vendors, though Bank of America points out 99 percent of its vendors meet that threshold now.