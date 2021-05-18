ADOT begins wrong-way sign project in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will continue its efforts to reduce wrong-way crashes by installing larger, more visible signs along three interstate highways in Southern Arizona this week.

The project is part of a statewide effort to replace older signs with ones that are both larger and closer to the ground, positioned directly in a driver’s line of vision. The new signs will be positioned at freeway exit ramps. Officials say the signs promise to be easier for drivers to see.

The sign project, which will continue into early 2022, includes new signs along Interstate 8 in Pinal County, Interstate 10 in Pinal, Pima and Cochise counties, and Interstate 19 in Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Additional efforts by the ADOT to reduce wrong-way crashes include installing first-in-the-nation thermal-camera wrong-way alert systems along certain freeways in Phoenix, and adding white pavement arrows pointing drivers in the appropriate direction at interchanges and areas where signs have already been updated.

In association with the first-in-the-nation thermal-camera wrong-way vehicle alert system being evaluated by the state, ADOT installed the first 26 updated signs above the left lanes of I-17 in Phoenix in 2017.

Freeway traffic will not be affected by ADOT’s planned improvements.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.