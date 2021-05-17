UAPD helped unprick bunny who was covered in needles after hopping into UArizona Cactus Garden

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson bunny and her owner had their hair stand on end after a close encounter with a cactus at the University of Arizona campus Sunday morning.

According to University of Arizona Police Department, a rabbit named Chloe was spotted hopping into the UArizona Cactus Garden by a UAPD officer who was on patrol Sunday morning.

UAPD said despite her human being nearby, Chloe reportedly got covered with a large number of cactus needles.

After UArizona Officer Pinto helped Chloe's owner unprick the cuddly hare, UAPD said the rabbit was said to be okay and expected to make a full recovery.

After removing the needles, Officer Pinto reportedly reminded Chloe's owner "of the importance of using a leash on pets when in public."