Two Arizona girls recovering in ICU after bounce house lifted by dust devil, tossed 75 yards away

PAULDEN, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two Arizona girls were seriously injured after a dust devil reportedly launched the two 25 feet in the air while they were playing in a bounce house Sunday at their home in Yavapai County.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a bounce house that was secured with stakes and sandbags was picked up by a dust devil near the 22000 block of North Post Road while a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old were inside the inflatable.

YCSO said the bounce house was reportedly launched over a fence and onto a neighboring property. After tumbling for a little while after landing, the inflatable was reportedly 75 yards away from its initial spot.

Officials say the two young girls were airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix to receive further treatment on injuries sustained in the incident.

YCSO said the 6-year-old suffered a broken leg in connection to the incident. The 7-year-old, on the other hand, sustained neck and back injuries. The 7-year-old also had cuts on her face.

The children are currently recovering in the ICU of the Phoenix Children's Hospital.

