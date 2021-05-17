Tucson mayor, council to discuss updating mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and council members will discuss updating the city's mask mandate Tuesday.

This comes after the Pima County Board of Supervisors lifted the mandate for fully vaccinated people last week.

Masks are still required where state and local law requires it, such as hospitals, planes and mass transit including Sun Tran Services.

The mayor and council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer and enforce the city's mask ordinance in a manner that follows evolving CDC guidelines.

City leaders will hold the study session at 2 p.m. Tuesday.