Therapy dog stolen from apartment of elderly man in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN) - "Yoda is my family. He is," Gary Kroll said. "I'm single, live alone. I have two sisters but they are all out of town and so it's basically just me and Yoda."

Kroll says he was sleeping on his couch Thursday night when someone broke into his apartment at Cathedral Place stole his dog, Yoda and his wallet.

"It's scary," he said. "You know if somebody can come in that easy, you just don't know what's going to happen."

Gary says Yoda is 4 years old and was a gift from the downtown Mobile community after his previous dog was tragically hit by a car.

"So basically the downtown community took up a collection and bought Yoda for me so Yoda really is a downtown dog," he said. "He's kind of the mascot down there."

Now the community has rallied around Gary again. Viviane Hentschel felt compelled to help because Gary and Yoda are important to her she has sold Gary dog treats for his beloved dog for years.

"I saw the post and I was like I have to talk to him and help him get his baby back," Hentschel said. "You know, it's his baby."

Viviane says they've raised money for a reward and have been helping search for Yoda ever since he was stolen.

"We put flyers on every floor of the building. They have 12 floors," she said. "We put it by the elevator, the emergency exits, every tenant that was in the hallway we spoke to and most of them they already know and also they were concerned about their safety."

Gary says while his wallet and other things can be replaced, but no one can replace Yoda.

"I want them to bring my dog home," he said. "Yoda is not just a dog. That's my son."

There is a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the safe return of Yoda if you have any information call 251-214-8688.