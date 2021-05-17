State trooper soars to the rescue after hawk breaks wing on State Route 77

TUCSON (KVOA) - A juvenile red-tailed hawk is on the road to recovery after an Arizona State trooper soared to the rescue when the bird was found injured in Oro Valley Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Trooper Perrin spotted the hawk hopping around the southbound lanes State Route 77 near Milepost 80 while on patrol at around 5:50 a.m. Friday.

After capturing the bird of prey with a raincoat in order to ensure its safety, Perrin discovered that the hawk could not fly.

The hawk was then transported to Tucson Wildlife Center for further treatment.

“The hawk is doing well and healing from a broken wing,” the Tucson Wildlife Center reported on Monday. “Once he’s completely rehabilitated he will be released back into the wild.”

Anyone who encounters an animal in need is advised to visit tucsonwildlife.com or call 520-290-9453.