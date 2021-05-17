Karrin Robson Taylor announces GOP governor bid shortly after Kimberly Yee jumps into race

PHOENIX (AP) — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee became the first major Republican to jump into the race for Arizona governor. She was followed hours later Monday by GOP developer Karrin Robson Taylor.

Both announced their candidacy for next year's race in videos.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.

In her video, Yee introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies.

Robson says in her video that she wants to fight President Joe Biden's agenda.