Five U.S. citizens arrested in separate weekend smuggling attempts near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - About five individuals were arrested by Border Patrol in connection to four separate, unrelated smuggling incidents over the weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six migrants were discovered hiding in the backseat and rear cargo area of a Yuma resident's Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 8 near Dateland, Ariz. at around 5 a.m. Friday.

Shortly after this discovery, the agents pulled over and arrested a 27-year-old U.S. citizen near eastbound I-8 east of Wellton after he attempted to smuggle two migrants in his Chevrolet Suburban.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, two 16-year-olds from California were also apprehended by Border Patrol after they stopped in connection to a smuggling attempt of a migrant who was reportedly wearing booties on his feet .

CBP said the carpet booties help individuals not leave their shoe prints behind in the sand and hide their tracks from agents.

Blythe Sector Border Patrol also arrested a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen from California after the agents allegedly attempting to smuggle three migrants.

The two 16-year-olds involved in Sunday's smuggling attempt were turned over to Child Protective Services. The other U.S. citizens were arrested and charged for smuggling.

CBP said the 12 migrants involved in the four separate incidents were also arrested and will be returned to Mexico under Title 42.