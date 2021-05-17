Skip to Content

El Rio Health honored with Ohtli Award by Mexican government

TUCSON (KVOA) - El Rio Health has been honored with the highest recognition awarded by the Mexican government to those who work to assist Mexican communities.

It marks the first time that the organization, not a person, will be given the Ohtli Award in Tucson.

El Rio is being honored for its ongoing work to provide care for the Mexican population, specifically during the pandemic.

The ceremony will be held Thursday at the El Rio Health Cherrybell Center.

