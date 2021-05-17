Diocese of Tucson will not require masks during worship in accordance with CDC guidelines update

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Diocese of Tucson is announcing a new mask policy in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newest mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Starting May 22, parishioners at Tucson Catholic churches will not have to mask up to worship.

Bishop Edward Weisenberger announced these changes last Friday, a day after the CDC said fully vaccinated people could be maskless inside and out.

The bishop says he is asking each pastor to provide one weekend mass which continues to adhere to the masking and social distancing guidelines.

He says he is doing this to protect those who cannot be vaccinated or are fearful of passing the virus to others.

All remaining weekend masses will resume without requiring facemasks or social distancing

Check your parish's website to find out which weekend masses will adhere to COVID-19 protocols and those without.