‘Carry The Load’ stops in Tucson to share true meaning of Memorial Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ten years ago, the "Carry The Load" mission set out to remind us all of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

On Monday, News 4 Tucson caught up with the west coast team as they make their way through Tucson. "Carry The Load" is on a 15,500-mile relay. One part of that journey is in Tucson.

It started Monday morning at Coolidge Fire Department Station No. 1. It then traveled to a Dollar General on Oracle Road in Catalina, walking and biking their way through multiple locations. The cyclists ended the day at Tucson Fire Department Station No. 19 in the Rita Ranch area.

Their journey, all to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

"We've lost a lot of fallen heroes and we don't want to lose them twice so, you know, we're spreading the word," said Andy Medrano, the "Carry The Load" West Coast captain. "To speak, you know, telling people how we choose to remember them, and we do that by celebrating them each and every day, not just in May and not just on Memorial Day."

The "Carry The Load" West Coast Team started in Seattle, Wash. So far they have traveled 32 days to various states and plan to end in Dallas, Texas. That is where they will meet up with three other teams to participate in a Memorial Day March.