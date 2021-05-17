Arizona public universities yet to make decision on whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona Professor Gary Rhoades believes the university needs to adopt the same vaccination policy for the coronavirus it has for other highly contagious diseases.

"You have to show evidence that you've had a measles, a mumps vaccination to be a student at the University of Arizona," Rhoades said.

The university administration along with the Arizona Board of Regents are in talks about what to do when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

University officials say they are considering making it mandatory for students, faculty and staff.

In a statement to News 4 Tucson, University Vice President of Communications, Holly Jensen said, "We have not made a final decision on mandatory vaccines for the fall semester. We currently have a committee working on our recommendation and are partnering with the other two universities to provide the Arizona Board of Regents a consensus on (a) way forward for all three state universities."

Rhoades is stumped as to why there's even this discussion.

"To me, it's kind of like getting on an airplane and being told you can't have peanuts and getting all upset about your personal freedom," he said. "This is a socially responsible thing to do. I understand it's become a political issue, but frankly to me, it makes no sense."

Rhoades has this message for the university brass.

"Take the lead," he said. "You present yourselves as leaders, lead. Don't follow. Lead. If we can't be leaders in issues to do with basic science and our understanding of human behavior and of public health in this case, when can we lead?"