DRAGOON (KVOA) - The Arizona State Forestry Twitter account has confirmed that the Amerind Fire has sparked near Dragoon. The fire has burned 30 acres so far. Evacuations are in progress in the area.

New start - #AmerindFire, in #Dragoon, approx 30 acres & moving N/E. Moderate fire behavior. Per #CochiseCounty SO, evacs in progress, incl. along Sacred Rock Road. Multiple values at risk. Air Attack, #AZForestry hand crew & add’l engines en route. #AZFire @CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/dMvN6Nz0sM — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2021