BISBEE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire crews are making progress in the wildfire that ignited in Zacatecas Canyon Thursday.

It flared up Thursday afternoon in Old Bisbee, south of Zacatecas Canyon. As of Friday evening, it is 75 percent contained and has charred around 26 acres.

Around 10 nearby homes were evacuated Thursday night. But those evacuations were lifted after crews stopped forward progress.

There were no structured damaged.