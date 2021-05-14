Walmart to allow vaccinated shoppers, workers to go maskless

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores unless state or local laws say otherwise.

The Arkansas-based company says vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately.

Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday. As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated. Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers, however, will need to tell the company if they’ve been vaccinated in order to go maskless.