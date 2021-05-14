Skip to Content

Universal Florida no longer requires use of masks when outdoors

ORLANDO (NBC News) - Guests at Universal Orlando can go face-covering free unless inside a shop or restaurant 0r while waiting in line for a ride.

The update was posted on the Universal website.

Even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, guests are still asked to wear a mask indoors.

Park visitors must also bring their own face covering and maintain social distancing.

The update comes amid loosened restrictions from local health and government officials.

